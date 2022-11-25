PAX Gold Price Hits $1,748.66 on Major Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,748.66 or 0.10594245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $568.68 million and $6.85 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.04 or 0.08295912 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00483482 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29663580 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
