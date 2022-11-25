Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006075 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $948.61 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001279 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013868 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
