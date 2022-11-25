Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,684 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.11. 50,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,767. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

