Parcion Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

CSCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,536,480. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

