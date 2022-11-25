Oxen (OXEN) Market Cap Reaches $10.62 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $161,160.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,563.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00455144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00121100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00832997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.76 or 0.00686822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00241270 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,843,313 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

