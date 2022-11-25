Ossiam Purchases 32,626 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirova boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.00. 23,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,372. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

