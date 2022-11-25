Ossiam Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ossiam raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $216.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.73. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

