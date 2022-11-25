Ossiam Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2,129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 357,773 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 2.0% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ossiam owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $65,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.52. 84,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,398,010. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $676.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.19. The company has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.