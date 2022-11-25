Ossiam Buys 207,030 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,030 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ossiam owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $84,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,088,000 after purchasing an additional 265,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 490,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,257,976. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

