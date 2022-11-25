OmniaVerse One Day Volume Tops $430,304.57 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $430,304.57 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.04 or 0.08295912 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00483482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29663580 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

