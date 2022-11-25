OKC Token Price Tops $16.68 on Exchanges (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKC Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.68 or 0.00100896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.18 or 0.08301205 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00484105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.51 or 0.29701825 BTC.

OKC Token Profile

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

