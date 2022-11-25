NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Hits $886,700.98

NULS (NULS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, NULS has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and approximately $886,700.98 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,203,288 coins and its circulating supply is 100,026,895 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

