Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

