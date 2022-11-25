Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.14 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $45.14 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00047513 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.13 or 0.29649729 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,562,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,748,233 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.