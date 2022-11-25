Mirova Buys 3,588 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirova increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 1.5% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 836,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,417,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. 9,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.03.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

