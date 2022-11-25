Meter Governance Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.29 or 0.00013835 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.30 million and $1.30 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006059 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001279 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,714,642 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

