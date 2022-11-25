McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.25% of McDonald’s worth $452,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 88,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $275.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,638. The stock has a market cap of $201.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.63 and its 200 day moving average is $253.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

