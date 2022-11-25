Marcus Lemonis Sells 272,097 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Camping World Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.60. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $786,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 26.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

