Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Mammoth has a market cap of $139.38 million and $19,497.91 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 365.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00237563 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.01745104 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,401.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.