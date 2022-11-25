Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 916 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 259 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $8,117.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 133,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,191. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

