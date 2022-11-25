Lisk Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $114.43 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005961 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002188 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005381 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,066,045 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

