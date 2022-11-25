Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) CFO Sells $1,692,940.58 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.95. 93,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,501. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

