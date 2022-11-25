Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,455,000. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 79,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 41,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $400.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

