Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tops One Day Volume of $297,175.24

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $51.56 million and $297,175.24 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.91 or 0.08478341 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00481138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,874.18 or 0.29519758 BTC.

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

