Kyrrex Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (KRRX)

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Kyrrex has a total market cap of $61.90 million and approximately $99,989.85 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyrrex has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kyrrex token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kyrrex Token Profile

Kyrrex’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyrrex

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex is a global digital bank, disrupting the traditional financial world and connecting it with online finance and cryptocurrency trading. It is easier than ever to exchange fiat currencies against digital assets and vice versa only through a single platform.TelegramWhitepaper”

