Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.50

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 320459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Kraken Robotics Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.61 million and a P/E ratio of -16.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.