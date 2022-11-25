Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.37 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $290.04 million and $43.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00005297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00078019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 331,571,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,603,486 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

