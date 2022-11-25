Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 195.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 112,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 67,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 112,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,448,145. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

