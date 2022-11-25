Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 5,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 77,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $428.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 109.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

