Insider Selling: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Director Sells 51,428 Shares of Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) Director Anthony Natale sold 51,428 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,942.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 744,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,753.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anthony Natale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Anthony Natale sold 51,428 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $10,285.60.

Venus Concept Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.29. 40,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,623. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

