Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59.

MRNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.80. 54,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,533,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 20.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 3.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

