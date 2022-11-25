Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Ray Davies sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £99,750 ($117,949.63).
Ray Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ray Davies sold 11,500 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £108,100 ($127,823.11).
Lok’nStore Group Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of LON:LOK traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 965 ($11.41). The stock had a trading volume of 239,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,337. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($12.89). The company has a market capitalization of £289.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2,402.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 852.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 937.49.
Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend
About Lok’nStore Group
Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.
Read More
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.