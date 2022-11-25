Insider Selling: Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Insider Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) insider Ray Davies sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 950 ($11.23), for a total transaction of £99,750 ($117,949.63).

Ray Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Ray Davies sold 11,500 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £108,100 ($127,823.11).

Shares of LON:LOK traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 965 ($11.41). The stock had a trading volume of 239,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,337. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 674 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,090 ($12.89). The company has a market capitalization of £289.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2,402.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 852.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 937.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 12.25 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

