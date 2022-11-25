Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells 96,970 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $103,757.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,622,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Blue Apron Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:APRN remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $12.76.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 213.15% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
See Also
