Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Major Shareholder Sells 96,970 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg sold 96,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $103,757.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,622,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APRN remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 213.15% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. Research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Blue Apron to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Blue Apron by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HAP Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Blue Apron

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.