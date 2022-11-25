Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CRO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $119,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Altair Engineering by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Altair Engineering by 9.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,729 shares of the software’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,501 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

