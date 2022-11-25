Insider Buying: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Director Donald Geoffrey Machum acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,956.80.

WildBrain Trading Up 9.2 %

WildBrain stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.74. 97,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.44. WildBrain Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WILD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

