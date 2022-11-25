Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Global Partners stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 7.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

