Insider Buying: Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Director Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $62,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,708.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

AATC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 12,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,600. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $26.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Autoscope Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AATC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter worth $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.