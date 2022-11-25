HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0340

HI (HI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. HI has a total market cap of $94.10 million and approximately $714,224.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03354215 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $748,481.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

