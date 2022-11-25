Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 25.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 41,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Welltower by 71.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 352,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,042,000 after buying an additional 147,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 530.45%.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
