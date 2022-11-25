Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.31

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

