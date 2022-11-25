Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $198,598.02 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 99,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $198,598.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,318,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,433,401.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.99. 9,688,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,284,061. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460,799 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.