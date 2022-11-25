Gemini Dollar One Day Volume Tops $398,693.92 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $614.60 million and approximately $398,693.92 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.08511372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00482878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.54 or 0.29626541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

