Gateway Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $71.80 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $71.80 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00016036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.65879396 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,390,047.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

