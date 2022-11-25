First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Insider Activity

Medtronic Price Performance

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $79.40. 117,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,767. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

