First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,403 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

