First National Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,650,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,764.3% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,763.8% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. 179,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,720,022. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.23.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

