First National Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,277 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of First National Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 168.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 16.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $738.50. 5,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $632.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $939.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

