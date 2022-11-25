First Growth Investment Manager LP Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Growth Investment Manager LP trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 6.5% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301 shares in the company, valued at $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $405.15. 8,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 410.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $679.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.91.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

