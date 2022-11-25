First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,363 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.9 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,794. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

