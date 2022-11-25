First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 171.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $185.71. The company had a trading volume of 274,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,243,378. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $231.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

